Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.