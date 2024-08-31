Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $7.05 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

