Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,615,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

