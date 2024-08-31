Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.