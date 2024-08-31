Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 189,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $760.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.25. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

