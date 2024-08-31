LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €85.16 ($94.62) and last traded at €85.34 ($94.82). Approximately 151,789 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €87.14 ($96.82).
LEG Immobilien Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.24.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
