Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,273,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 15,736,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

