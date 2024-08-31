Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

BKNG stock traded up $18.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,909.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,791.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3,697.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

