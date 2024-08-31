Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 3,555,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,181. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.