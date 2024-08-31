Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 88 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.24. 1,245,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $514.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.08 and a 200-day moving average of $445.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.