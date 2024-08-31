Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 15,615,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

