Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 2,131,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

