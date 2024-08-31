Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $23.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $821.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $943.19.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

