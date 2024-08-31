LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 311,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $57.93. 307,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $766.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

