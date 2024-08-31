Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LI. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ LI opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,668,000 after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,626,000. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in Li Auto by 508.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.