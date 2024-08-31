Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 94,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 268,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.