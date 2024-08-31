Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $46.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,050,622 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
