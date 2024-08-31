Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $71,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.20. 203,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,299. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.83. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

