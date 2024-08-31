Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $315.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

LFUS stock opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average is $248.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock worth $4,084,701. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

