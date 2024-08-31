LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 766,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 663,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

