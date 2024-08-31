Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

