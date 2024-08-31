Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $256.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.