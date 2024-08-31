Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $206.61. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

