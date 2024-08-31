Loop Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BABA stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

