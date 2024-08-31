Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 2,587,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

