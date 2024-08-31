Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

