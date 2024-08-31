Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.84.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,763. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day moving average of $341.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

