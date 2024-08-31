LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is CNA Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 5.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
