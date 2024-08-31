Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 688,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,720,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.