Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Announces $1.57 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

