Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 4.7 %

MBUU traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $36.37. 302,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,075. The company has a market cap of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.