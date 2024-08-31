Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share.
Malibu Boats Trading Up 4.7 %
MBUU traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $36.37. 302,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,075. The company has a market cap of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.