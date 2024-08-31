Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Stories

