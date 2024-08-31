Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.50. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
