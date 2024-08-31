Marc Charles Henderson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

