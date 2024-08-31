Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $461,525,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after buying an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.