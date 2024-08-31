Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,329 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 1,072,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,783. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

