Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,183,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 255,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,544. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

