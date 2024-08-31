Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,560 shares of company stock worth $1,785,200. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.60. 3,540,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,862. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

