Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.29 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 6,678,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

