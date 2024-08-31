Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. 1,434,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.33. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.36 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

