Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.73 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,779 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.9% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,401,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,552. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTG

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.