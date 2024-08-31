Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $16.22 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 20,377,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,823,389. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.