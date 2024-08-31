Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $26.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.52%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.