Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $39.31 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $39,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Crown Castle by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.02. 3,511,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,651. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

