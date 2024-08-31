Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,518 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,106,000 after acquiring an additional 672,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,327,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,245. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

