Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NYSE:RY traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,929. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.
Royal Bank of Canada Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
