Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 316 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.78 and its 200-day moving average is $341.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

