Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 400 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 315.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Itron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 624,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,056. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.