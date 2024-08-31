Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 516 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 3,065,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

