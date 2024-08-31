Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 617 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,393,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CAH traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

